Couple robbed in Penal town, three suspects wanted

Trinidad and Tobago: A couple, husband and wife, became the victim of a robbery after being tied up by three Spanish-speaking suspects after returning back to their home along Latchoos Road in Penal on the night of Sunday, 24 March, around 9:00 pm.

Reportedly, the victim couple was just back to their home at the time when the robbery was attempted by the suspects over them in Penal, a town in the southern part of Trinidad. The information about the couple that is confirmed is their age, among whom the husband is 73 years old and the wife is 68 years old.

As per the reports, at the time of the incident, the couple was at the door of their house when unexpectedly three individuals arrived at the place and aggressively charged on them. One of the suspects among the three was carrying a firearm whereas the other was armed with a cutlass.

It is mentioned that the suspect forcefully entered the house without any concern for the couple and pushed them inside their bedroom. While threatening them they announced the robbery and took them at gunpoint.

As per the recorded statements, the victim couple was tied up in the room with tie straps after which the suspects started searching the house to collect all the valuables. It is said that the suspects of the robbery were speaking in Spanish.

The suspects ransacked the entire house and took all the valuables they were able to find with the couple after which they fled from the robbery site of the Penal town. In the robbery, the suspects took phones, jewellery, a laptop, a set of pots, car keys, a food processor, a slow cooker, and other kitchen appliances.

Straight after the act of robbery, the couple managed to raise an alarm, and the law enforcement department was involved in the case. The police officers from the area of jurisdiction took action in response to the report of a robbery.

The investigating officers arrived at the location and seized the area as an early procedure. The officers confirmed the couple’s report of a robbery in the Penal house after recording the statements and witnessing the condition of the house.

The investigation of the scene was conducted by the officers including PC Bernard and Cpl Deonath, who are actively working to collect evidence against the robbers to trace them as soon as possible.