Corriverton fire destroys two proprietors, causes millions of dollars loss

Guyana: A fire of unknown origin destroyed two proprietors counting millions of dollars on Monday morning at Corriverton, Guyana.

In an interview, Mahendra Persaud, who operated Mahin and Sons upholstery shop at Lot ‘P’ Corriverton, Corentyne Berbice, disclosed that around 9:00 hours on Monday he was at work when he saw smoke emanating from a room.

Persaud said that after he noticed the smoke, he hurried to investigate. He added that in a matter of minutes, the fire spread to the entire building that he rented for 15 years.

” This morning meh paint out some chair foot and a man bring a thing fuh sitch. So around 9:00 time me deh a sitch am. He help me hold am down on the machine. So when meh deh a sitch the thing meh tell the man ‘smoke light, who light rubbage heap?’ So when meh go watch, meh get one room a side me see smoke a come out. So meh tell the man ‘wah wrong bai how smoke come hay?’. When meh go open ah door meh see fire. When see fire now, meh seh ‘ah lil fire meh go out am’. Ah bear wood and a fire catch quick,” he related.

The fire that started at Persaud’s business spread to the Ritz Hotel, restaurant, and sports bar. According to the information received, a section of a mall was also damaged. The Corriverton Fire Station was contacted, and firefighters responded.

Persaud, who is now contemplating his next move, disclosed that $4 million in materials and tools were destroyed in the fire. “Nuff materials me bin buy all burn up. Me collect people advance money and thing all burn up. Meh gon gah see one next place fuh rent,” he said.

According to Persaud, he managed to save some materials and a sewing machine. ”

Meanwhile, the owner of the Ritz business, Kamaldai Ootra, explained that she was on the lower level of the building when her granddaughter informed her that she saw thick smoke next door. Ootra said she immediately moved swiftly to investigate.

Ootra stated that the fire spread from her neighbor’s property to hers and started to burn on the third floor of her business.” I know if the fire service had meet her on time, my building would have save,” she revealed. Ootra was unable to estimate her losses.

Senior and junior police ranks were also present at the scene. The Guyana Fire Service is yet to determine the origin of the fire.