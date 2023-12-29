Copper and Lumber Hotel to host New Year’s Eve, fireworks

Countdown to 2024 New Year’s Eve is all set to return at the Copper and Lumber Store Hotel of Antigua and Barbuda on December 31, 2023

Antigua and Barbuda: Countdown to 2024 New Year’s Eve is all set to return at the Copper and Lumber Store Hotel of Antigua and Barbuda on December 31, 2023. The celebration will start at 7 pm and end at 10 pm.

The hotel will organise the dinner and provide culinary delights to the customers as they bid farewell to the year. The charges for the dinner of a single person will be US$140, and for the couple, it will cost US$260.

The hyperactive band will entertain the audience and celebrate the New Year’s arrival. The night will continue with the After Party celebrations and countdown to fireworks. It is promised to ignite the sky, live entertainment, party favours and much more.

The hotel will also host “Fireworks” on December 31 at Dockside. The entertainment will be held from 10 pm to 2 am. The charges for the fireworks will be $40 EC. The event will consist of party favours and a fireworks display. The food and drinks will be on sale.

The audience will enjoy the front-row view of the sparkling fireworks at Blockhouse or Shirley Heights Lookout for just $10.00 EC.

Earlier, the Copper and Lumber Store Hotel announced the menu for the New Year celebration, featuring seafood-related dishes.

For starters, the guests will have the appetiser combo at $40. It will include Conch Fritters, Saltfish Accra, Coconut Shrimp, and Smoked salmon. It will be served with Mixed Green Salad, Mango and Passion Fruit Vinaigrette.

The guests will enjoy seafood in the main course as well. The main course will feature Seafoors Dasta in Parmesan Cream Sauce. The price of the dish is $65. The Seafood Combo will also be available at $65, including Ginger-Garlic Sauce.

Fried Fish with Creole Sauce will also be part of the main course, as it will be available at $55. The hotel will feature Grilled Mahi Mahi with Fresh Tomato and Basil Sauce at $60.