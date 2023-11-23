Copa America: Trinidad and Tobago Football Team to face Canada

Trinidad and Tobago Senior Men's Football Team will face Canada for the Copa America qualifying playoff on March 23rd, 2024 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Trinidad and Tobago Senior Men’s Football Team will face Canada for the Copa America qualifying playoff on March 23rd, 2024 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas.

Mexico defeated Honduras on penalties and Jamaica also stormed back to secure 4-4 draw on aggregate with their 3-2 win in the most recent match to advance on the away goal rule.

Canada turned out to be the highest ranked losing quarter finalist with Trinidad and Tobago being placed to play them as the lowest ranked losing quarter finalist.

The Play-In pairings of CNL have been scheduled on the basis of Concacaf Men’s Rankings that was published after November’s FIFA Match Window. According to the Concacaf release, the highest ranked team will be facing the lowest ranked team (1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3).

Concacaf Men’s Rankings are as follows:

Canada at the first place

Costa Rica at the second place

Honduras at the third place

Trinidad and Tobago at the fourth place

CNLF Play-In Matches for 2023/24

Play-In 1: Canada (1) vs Trinidad and Tobago (4)

Play-In 2: Costa Rica (2) vs Honduras (3)

The winner in each of these Play-In match will qualify for CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. The winning teams will join the CNLF Semi-finalists being a part of the total six Concacaf guest national teams in the next summer’s tournament.

The Trinidad and Tobago premier football league is also going to celebrate its opening day on Friday, 24th November 2023. 2 matches will take place on the opening day. Entertainment starts from 5:30 pm. The fee for single entry is $40 and the entry for a group of 5 will cost $180.

The 2 football matches scheduled for the opening day are:

The First match will take place between Police FC and Eagles FC at 6pm in the Hasely Crawford stadium.

The second match will take place between Defence Force and FC Phoenix at 8 pm in the Hasely Crawford Stadium.