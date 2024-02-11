Copa Airlines increases Trinidad flights to ten times weekly

Copa Airlines is all set to operate ten times weekly flights for Trinidad and Tobago from June 5, 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: Copa Airlines is all set to operate ten times weekly flights for Trinidad and Tobago from June 5, 2024. The additional non-stop service will fly between Piarco International Airport and Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Notably, the airline operated on the route with seven daily flights which have now increased to 10 times weekly. The announcement has marked the efforts of the airline to increase connectivity within the wider Caribbean region.

With the new service, Copa Airlines is all set to commence flight operations on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, as well as to and from Trinidad and Tobago. The route will feature the operation of the airline’s two major aircraft, Boeing 737 and Boeing 737 MAX 9, which can carry more than 174 passengers.

The aircraft also featured the 2-class configuration with other seamless travel options.

Besides this, the airlines also announced the schedule of the service of the flights to Trinidad and Tobago and stated that the service is part of their expansion strategy to various tourist lovers’ destinations.

According to the schedule, the additional service has included the operation of the flight from Panama to Port of Spain with the plane CM165. The flight will provide service every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday with the departure time 9:10 am and the arrival time 1:16 pm.

The second additional flight route will be the returning flight from Port of Spain to Panama with CM166. The service will be given every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, with departure times of 2:20 p.m. and arrival times of 4:32 p.m.

Notably, the daily services of Copa Airlines on the route from Trinidad and Panama have operated with the following route.

The flight on the route from Panama to Port of Spain has been provided by CM314. It provided service daily on the route, with the departure time 9:39 pm and the arrival time 1:42 am. The return flight from Port of Spain to Panama with CM315 provided daily service. The departure time of the flight is 4:05 am, and the arrival time is 6:17 am.

The Ministry of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago expressed pleasure and said that the service will enhance the access of the country to other destinations and markets. It will enhance the opportunities for the tourists and the tourism sector of the country.