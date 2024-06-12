Continues flash flooding disrupts households in Trinidad and Tobago for 10 hrs

Trinidad and Tobago have been hit by severe thunderstorms, and torrential rainfall which resulted the flash flooding in several parts on Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad and Tobago have been hit by severe thunderstorms, and torrential rainfall which resulted the flash flooding in several parts on Tuesday. Due to the passage of the tropical wave, the waterspout activities and lightning have become intense, further causing power outages and street flooding.

According to the met department, the wet conditions started in Trinidad and Tobago at 4 pm on Tuesday due to the partly cloudy conditions. Isolated thunderstorms have moved away from the northwest of Trinidad for some time and conditions became hazy with the odd showers in the southern and eastern areas of the island nation.

The rainfall has further intensified at 5: 10 pm with the moving of the isolated heavy thunderstorm in eastern Trinidad. At the time, the weather was predicted to remain wet with the locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds, and these showers produced heavy rainfall across the island.

At 6 pm, the flash flooding started across the areas of Little Coora Road and the Cumuto Road due to an intense thunderstorm. The inclement weather has caused the dumping of up to 2 inches of rain within one hour which has blocked the roadways around the location. The conditions worsen due to the street flooding which has interrupted the traversing on the roads.

A similar street flooding was also reported at Pentecostal Street, El Doraado which has delayed the traffic as the path has been blocked by the water.

At around 6: 30 pm, the inclement weather and intense lightning caused a power outage in parts of central Trinidad with damage to the infrastructure of Trinidad and Tobago. After five minutes, the isolated thunderstorms produced heavy rainfall and lightning, further causing light to moderate rain across the western and northern halves of the island.

The isolated heavy pockets also drove the situation of frequent lightning, gusty winds, and flash flooding. The street flooding also caused disruptions in the area of Sangre Chiquiote, and Pasea Road due to the heavy thunderstorm activities.

The heavier rainfall also affected eastern Trinidad with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms at around 7: 00 pm. Due to the passage of the Tropical Wave, the country has recorded flash flooding for more than 10 hours, resulting in the disruption of traffic, electricity, and roadways blockage.

The flash flooding and thunderstorm activities have caused the conditions of the landslides across the North Coast Road and Moriah residents on Tuesday. Even, the falling of the trees has also been reported in the Diego Martin region and the Port of Spain also felt the brut of the heavy rains.

According to the reports, the Tunapuna recorded the incident of the blowing off of the roof which has also affected several households.

In another incident, a bamboo stool fell into a watercourse in Carenage which caused disruptions for the residents of Diego Martin. They have also been assisted by the fire service of Trinidad and Tobago.

Notably, the Hurricane Season started in the Caribbean region on June 1, 2024, which is also predicted to remain hyper active. A total of 24 hurricanes have been named, out of which 6 would remain major.