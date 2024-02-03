Contestants introduce themselves for Miss Dominica 2024

Royhanna Martin , Kianne Bastien and Deniscia Laurent are the contestants for Miss dominica 2024 and have introduced themselves, Know here

Royhanna Martin, Kianne Bastien and Deniscia Laurent are the 3rd, 4th and 5th contestants for Miss Dominica 2024. They have introduced themselves for the pageants and invited the public for the pageant.

Royhanna Martin is the 3rd contestant of the pageant.

“Hailing from the vibrant fishing jewel in the southernmost part of the island, introducing 20 year old Royhanna Martin proudly representing Soufriere. I am passionate about raising awareness about my platform ”care for children” the society’s collective responsibility to support the underprivileged in pursuit of their dreams. Come join me on my journey, contestant number 3 at the Miss Dominica 2024 pageant at Carnival City on February 8 at 8 PM.” Says Royhanna Martin.

Kianne Bastien is the 4th contestant of the pageant. She introduced herself, saying, “I am 24-year-old Kianne Bastien, representing the hamlet of Stockfarm. And this Miss Dominica pageant 2024, my platform Empower Her, navigating women’s health is there to create a supportive and inclusive net worth where women experiencing cervical and uterine cancer can connect and be uplifted through all their journeys. I urge you to mark your calendar for February 8 2024, where Carnival City comes alive for the most anticipated event of the season. Come, lend me your support. You don’t want to miss it.”

Deniscia Laurent is the 5th contestant of the pageant and introduced herself saying, “From a village where the mountains meet the ocean, I am 21-year-old Deniscia Laurent and presenting the fishing community of Petite Soufriere. Today we live in a world where we set unrealistic beauty standards where the lives are pressured to present themselves in a way that society considers to be beautiful. In order to break this negative trend I present my platform, “Pretty Hurts”, Finding Comfort in a Healthy Body. On February 8 2024, this is your invitation to join us at the Carnival City to witness grace, personality and intelligence. This is a remarkable chapter in the history of Miss Dominica.”