St Kitts and Nevis: Consumer Affairs Department shares update on Discounted VAT Days

Denzil Douglas has also shared the update issued by the Consumer Affairs Department, which features the monitoring process and the regulations to be followed on the Discounted VAT Days.

“The Consumer Affairs Department will be actively monitoring prices of specific items leading up to the VAT reduction days and prices on the actual days. We want to remind businesses to steer clear of price gouging and other deceptive pricing tactics. Our goal is to ensure that businesses are passing on the tax savings to the intended customers,” says The Consumer Affairs Department.

The update issued by the Consumer Affairs Department mentions the following information:

The Consumer Affairs Department is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent marketplace for all.

Business Owners: The Consumer Affairs Department has urged business owners to practice fair pricing and uphold ethical standards during Discounted VAT Days. In accordance with consumer protection laws, prices should be displayed/affixed to all items for sale.

How The Consumer Affairs Department Will Monitor: Weeks ahead of the Discounted VAT Day, officers visited multiple businesses in St Kitts and Nevis, unannounced, to record the prices of specific items. The team will revisit those locations on the actual tax reduction dates to monitor and assess whether the prices of those items have been unjustly inflated or increased before the sales. Their goal is to ensure that businesses pass on the tax savings to their customers without engaging in price gouging or other deceptive pricing tactics.

The Consumer Affairs Department has assured that they will remain steadfast in their mission to protect customers from unscrupulous and deceptive practices. The Consumer Affairs Department has also urged people to report deceptive practices. They are encouraged by saying that if anyone witnesses or has information about deceptive or fraudulent business practices, they can contact The Consumer Affairs Department. This will help maintain the integrity of the business community.