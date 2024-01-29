Construction of Cable Car Project employs 210 Dominicans, says Tourism Ministry

Roseau, Dominica: The construction of the World’s Longest Cable Car Project has directly employed 210 local citizens of Dominica. The Ministry of Tourism shared glimpses and expressed pleasure in experiencing such success of the project.

Denise Charles- Minister of Tourism, also visited the site last Wednesday and said that the progress of the construction of the longest cable car has been gearing up to benefit Dominica. As per the reports, the project is expected to be completed by December 2025.

While expressing pleasure, Minister Charles said that the project has been creating great opportunities for the local citizens of Dominica. She said that it will also enhance the tourism sector by providing a new visitor experience at Boiling Lake.

She is also accompanied by Dr Irving McIntyre- Minister of Finance of Dominica.

The construction of the cable car started in January 2022 in Dominica, and it will take passengers on a journey from Roseau to the world’s second-largest boiling lake. Tourism Ministry commended the outdoor engineers for their outstanding work and said that it would uplift the lives of the people in Roseau Valley.

Besides this, the ministry also appreciated the passion of the workers for the environment and said that due to their hard work, the project has been experiencing significant progress.

The Cable Car Project of Dominica is known as an important project for the country’s tourism and economy. The government stated that the construction will benefit the local community by generating employment and other opportunities.

As per the reports, the project is expected to enhance the tourism sector with the arrival of about 500,000 passengers a year. The tourists will experience breath-taking panoramic views of the island’s tropical forests, waterfalls and mountains along the way through the project.

In addition to that, the project is excepted to employ 100 direct people to operate and main the complex machinery after the completion. On the other hand, the reports suggested that the project will also create over 200 indirect jobs in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Further, the ropeway will be made to transport up to 1,000 people per hour and direction. According to the reports, around 15,000 passengers are expected to visit Dominica each day during the peak season, a sevenfold increase from the current numbers.

With the positive impact on the island’s economy, Dominica will feature a significant influx of tourists as it will provide them with a mesmerising view to experience. It will create jobs, both directly and indirectly and enhance the service and hospitality industries of the country.