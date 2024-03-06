Condor Airlines set to return to Antigua and Barbuda with weekly service in winter season  

Condor Airlines is all set to return to Antigua and Barbuda with a weekly service starting November 5, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: Condor Airlines is all set to return to Antigua and Barbuda with a weekly service starting November 5, 2024. The service will be provided from Frankfurt, Germany until May 6, 2025, strengthening the presence of the destination in the European market.

The service was announced during the tourism trade fair “ITB”, taking place in Berlin which was attended by Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Officials. The officials added that the resumption of the flights was positive news for the destinations.

Colin C James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority added that they are excited about resuming the direct service from Condor next winter season. He lauded the German market and said it is important to enhance the European market with the flight acting as a major gateway.

CEO James appreciated the efforts and said that the resumption of the flights would further enhance the collaborative efforts and strong partnerships. He added that they will work hard to make the flight successful by increasing the number of arrivals.

He mentioned that the service would end after Sailing Week, providing seamless service and access to the European market tourists seeking to spend their vacations in Antigua during the festivals.

The tickets for the flights to Antigua will be made available for the tourists from Germany on March 7, 2204.

Tourism officials also outlined that the new longer flight schedule will also enhance the participation of the German arrivals in the signature yachting event. This will give them a perfect chance to collaborate with Antigua while staging several events.

The brand-new A330-900 aircraft will give a total of 27 rotations which will be tagged with Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The aircraft has a total of 310 passengers capacity, featuring 30 business class seats and 64 premium economy seats, making Antigua and Barbuda an ideal destination for tourists.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority aimed to enhance robust sales and marketing activities. It will be helpful in educating the trade and further building awareness of the flight.