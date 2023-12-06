CONCACAF tournament reaches to prelim stage, know results

The results for CONCACAF road to Gold Cup matches played on 5th December 2023 are announced

The November and December matches of the CONCACAF road to Gold Cup has concluded on Tuesday, 5th December 2023 and the qualified teams will compete in the prelim matches of the tournament.

4 matches were conducted and results are as follows:

League C Group B

Cuba competed with Saint Lucia at 3 pm ET and local in Estadio Antonio Maceo – Santiago De Cuba, Cuba.

Cuba won the match against Saint Lucia with the score of 4-1.

Goal scorers of Cuba:

Eunises Nunez 9’, 14’ Elisabet Espinosa 38’ Nahomi Aguilar 73’

Goal scorer of Saint Lucia : Raquel John 62’

League B Group C

Vincent & the Grenadines competed with Barbados at 3 pm ET and 4 Pm local in Hasely Crawford stadium.

Vincent & the Grenadines won the match against Barbados with the score of 4-2

Goal scorer of St. Vincent & the Grenadines :

Melanie stowe 12’ Samayaa Connell 82’ Jessicia Miller 84’ Asanteni Charles 89’

Goal scorer of Barbados :

Shanice Stevenson 74’ Aticia Benn 90’+3 (OG)

League B Group C

Dominican Republic competed with Bermuda at 5 Pm ET and 6 Pm local at Estadio Panamericano – San Cristobal, Dominican republic

Dominican Republic won the match against Bermuda with the score of 2-0

Goal scorer of Dominican Republic:

Alyssa Oviedo 16’ Mia Asenjo 87’

League A Group A

Trinidad and Tobago competed with Mexico at 6 PM ET and 7 PM Local at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, TRI.

Mexico won the match against Trinidad and Tobago with the score of 1-0.

Goal scorer of Mexico: Cristina Ferral 40’

The qualified teams are going to play matches in the prelims tournament of CONCACAF road to gold cup. El Salvador is among the the qualified team and will be competing in the finals.

The finale match of road to gold cup is going to take place on 10th march 2024 at the Snaporagon Stadium – San Diego, CA