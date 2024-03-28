Company director granted bail for $250k in Tunapuna fraud case

Trinidad and Tobago: The director of the construction company virtually appeared in the high court on Monday, 25 March, where he was granted bail for a sum of 250 thousand dollars in the fraud case of Tunapuna, a town in the northern part of Trinidad. The man was arrested in the case of presenting fake documents to obtain ten million dollars from the bank.

The attempt of fraud by the accused man was made on Tuesday, 5 March, when he visited a commercial bank in Tunapuna. The suspect went inside the bank and talked to a bank employee to gain the amount of ten million dollars while presenting a check alleged from the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.

As per the reports, the accused man for the surety, submitted some documents to the bank to open the account, which was mentioned to be from the Ministry of Works and Transport. The documents were accepted by the bank at the time as authentic, but they were later found to be fake.

The bank in Tunapuna after the discovery of fraud, reported the incident to the police department in response to which the investigating officers took charge and started the search for the accused suspect. The investigation led to the arrest of the suspect on Wednesday, 20 March.

Reportedly, the director of the construction company was taken into custody for fraud and later charged under the related offences committed by the accused on Saturday, 23 March. The investigation was conducted by PC Groome from the fraud squad.

The suspect, who is a director of a construction company, was identified as a 48-year-old man known by the name Daniel Wilson. The man was presented for hearing under the laid charges in front of the master Cazabon, who granted him bail under some conditions.

It is mentioned that the accused is bailed for the declared amount with which the director needed to appear in the Saint Joseph police station three times a week. The case is still open and the final verdict is still pending which is expected to be coming in the next hearing. The next appearance of the accused in the court is to be scheduled for now.