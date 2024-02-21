Community Based Tourism Workshop to return to Nevis

The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis is all set to Community Based Tourism Workshop running from Tuesday, March 12 to Saturday, March 16, 2024

Nevis: The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis is all set to Community Based Tourism Workshop running from Tuesday, March 12 to Saturday, March 16, 2024. The workshop will be held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park from 5 pm to 7 pm.

The workshop aimed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to actively engage in and benefit from tourism activities within the parish of St Thomas. People can collect the applications from the Ministry of Tourism’s office which is located at the Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate.

The registration for the workshop will be ended on Monday, March 8, 2024. The duration of the Community-Based Tourism Workshop will run for five days. The workshop will start at 10:00 am and finish at 1:30 pm on Saturday and the facilitator will be Leonard Stapleton.

The objective of the workshop will feature:

There will be awareness about the Cultural and Heritage of Nevis.

The workshop will enhance the art of storytelling

The workshop will also feature sustainable tourism practices

It will also promote community engagement

The workshop will also enhance the tour guiding skills.

The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis invited the applications and said that they are looking forward to the enthusiastic participation of the people of the country. The training workshop will foster sustainable practices and enhance the tourism sector within the community.

The Ministry added, ”We look forward to your enthusiastic participation in this training workshop and to collectively foster sustainable tourism growth within the St Thomas’ Community.”

The Ministry also outlined the criteria to register for the Community Based Tourism Workshop and added that interested persons are asked to contact the Tourism Ministry at their official phone number. With the registration, the interested applicants could reserve their spot in the workshop and the limited space is available and encouraged the early registration.

Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley also invited the applicants to apply for the workshop.