Commonwealth Countries League Fair set to return in London

Roseau, Dominica: The annual “Commonwealth Countries League (CCL) Fair” is all set to return on November 11, 2023. The event is for all commonwealth countries across the globe, and Dominica will also be part of it.

The fair will take place at Kensington Town Hall, Hornton Street Lond W8 7NX, from 12:00 pm to 6.00 pm.

The event will feature creole creations from Jennifer Laurent Smart of Sakafet London as well as nature-inspired beauty products, including herbal teas and treats from Dominica. The day is promised to be a great family day out with food and crafts from across the country.

The event will also mark the celebration of the 45th anniversary of Dominica. With this event, the people residing in London will showcase the beauty and richness of the culture of their homeland. The food, craft and music all will signify the heritage approach of Dominica at their counter.

Besides this, the event is also known for its importance in raising funds to support the secondary education of disadvantaged girls from Commonwealth countries.

The Fair will return for the first time since COVID-19. Apart from the usual food, cultural performances, crafts, music, raffle and activities from across the Commonwealth, this year, a parade of flags of Commonwealth countries will form part of the programme.

Notably, the flag bearer of Dominica will be Miss Wob Dwiyet 2023. The High Commission of Dominica will showcase their presence and extend invitation to the patrons to attend the celebration.

It added,”We would be grateful if the information could be circulated to other nationals, your family, friends, and wider contacts, and we look forward to your continued support especially at the Dominica stall.”

The fair will enhance the culture of Commonwealth countries and showcase the Creole heritage. The event will be a perfect display of music, cuisine, and nd wear of these countries.

