Combermere School advances to semi-finals of Barbados Athletic Championship

Combermere School secured the first position and advanced to the semi-finals of the Barbados Secondary Schools' Athletic Championships.

Barbados: Combermere School secured the first position and advanced to the semi-finals of the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Athletic Championships (BSSAC). The team secured the top position in both boys and girls’ competitions.

In the girls’ events, Combermere leads by just seven points with the Michael School in second position and Alleyne School in third position. In the boys’ division, Combermere holds a more comfortable lead with 109 points while Queen’s College trails in second position with 78 points and defending champions Harrison College has 70 points.

The sports event is being held at the newly laid Ryan Brathwaite Track at the Usain Bolt complex at the UWI.

Lashay Wilkinson of Princess Margaret performed well in the newly laid track when she captured gold in the day’s first event, the Open girls’ 3000 metres in a time of 11:16.06 minutes. The petite Laila McIntyre of Harrison College was second in 11:22.29 minutes and Taryn Sutherland of Combermere was third in 12:56.66 minutes.

In the Open boys’ 5000 metres. Luke McIntyre of Harrison College, crossed the finish line first in 17:26.97 minutes, ahead of Nathaniel Nurse of Princess Margaret who was second in 18:34.74 minutes and Stephen Allman of Coleridge and Parry was third in 20:48.36 minutes.

The under-13 boys’ long jump took place yesterday and that was won by Tremell Thompson of Harrison College with a jump of 4.84 metres. Combermere’s Shamario Alleyne measured 4.82m in his jump for second place and Jalino Hamlet of St Leonard’s Boys finished third with his effort measured at 4.72m.

In the Under-13 girls’ high jump, Alexandra’s Taryn Brathwaite cleared the bar at 1.42 metres to take the gold medal while Zuri Guy of the St Michael School was second with 1.37m and Jaliyah Payne of Harrison College was third with a jump of 1.34m.

The excitement continues today on day two of the semi-finals. Here are the points after yesterday’s first semi-final.

GIRLS:

Combermere 89, 2. St Michael 82, 3. Alleyne 80, 4. Harrison College 67, 5. Princess Margaret 31, 6. Queen’s College 26, 7. Coleridge & Parry 25, 7. St George 25, 7. Foundation 25, 10. Springer Memorial 23, 11. Lodge 22, 12. Alexandra 10, 13. Grantley Adams Memorial 9, 14. Daryll Jordan 8, 14. Graydon Sealy 8, 16. Ellerslie 6, 17. Lester Vaughan 5, 17. Deighton Griffith 5

BOYS:

Combermere 109, 2. Queen’s College 78, 3. Harrison College 70, 4. St Michael 50, 5. Foundation 49, 6 St Leonard’s 36, 7. Frederick Smith 35, 7. Coleridge & Parry 35, 9. Lodge 26, 10. Alleyne 24, 11. Alexandra 13, 12. Deighton Griffith 12, 12. St George 12, 14. Daryll Jordan 11, 15. Parkinson 10, 16. Ellerslie 5, 17. Grantley Adams 4, 17. Lester Vaughan 4, 19. St Winifred’s 2