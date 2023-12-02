College Romance as worthy lesson

A 19 years old college student narrated that she was so inspired by her professor, her respect towards him for his intelligence and charisma was on a different level.

Sometimes, life holds secrets which are neither sweet nor bitter but are just memories. This confession is also part of such a story.

However, she always wanted to talk to him to show her respect towards him but whenever tried, she failed. Suddenly, her professor asked her to meet outside the class. And, to this she just glowed up with the joy similarly as a baby gifted with a favorite gift.

Initially, she thought that the meeting would be regarding academics but the scenario was completely opposite to this. During the after class meeting, he again asked her for a meeting but this time at his home.

To make sense of the meeting, he added to her that this meeting would be a great opportunity for both of them to discuss the academic future.

She accepted the offer and went to the professor’s home, having not a clear idea of his intentions.

Further, she interestingly added that the evening with the mentorship sense took another shape and the boundaries between student and teacher got blurred.

The discussions went for several hours. And, they both discussed their personal stories, ambitions. The time was changing its phase and the shift from evening to night took on a very cozy atmosphere.

Eventually, taking them both towards the escalated romance beyond just conversations. They both were at the peak and spent the best time together. As the next day sun arose, all the pleasure took the shape of guilt and regret.

She was confronted by the wife of the professor who was aware about the relationship between her and the professor. She took immediate action and the professor lost his job.

Such a news took all her pleasure and gifted her a basket full of emotions, guilt and regret. She extended that after this, she was not in a state to even forgive herself.

But after about a year, she got to know that they both (professor and his wife) managed to reconcile. Such information made her a bit relaxed.

But gave her a very meaningful and worthy lesson of how much impact even a single decision can lay on one’s life.

So, the decisions should always be taken carefully with complete responsibility.

