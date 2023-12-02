Collective actions against climate change must not be compromised: PM Pierre

Stressing a strategic approach toward the issue, PM Pierre asserted that there is a need for a concerted and coordinated effort by an international community

Castries, Saint Lucia: Prime Minister of Saint Lucia- Philip J Pierre, says the collective actions against climate change must not be compromised. Speaking at COP 28 in Dubai, he emphasised the need for new laws to tackle the crisis decisively and effectively.

He said that the world is facing the ramifications of climate change. “ We hope that the ill effects of the issues can be managed and reversed in a timely manner.”

Stressing a strategic approach toward the issue, PM Pierre asserted that there is a need for a concerted and coordinated effort by an international community. Otherwise, it would be hard to cope with the problems arising due to climate change.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre also touched on several issues of the CARICOM states due to climate change.

Aims to achieve shared goals

Talking about the need for an hour, PM Pierre cited that collective action should be aimed towards achieving shared goals. The actions should not be just restricted to CARICOM, or specific regions.

The entire world should come forward as a community and work for strategic actions.

He talked about the future generation and asked to leave behind a sustainable world that the coming generation can thrive in.

Climate financing

During his speech, he also talked about climate financing for the small island states. He said that the financial situation is not that great when it comes to the international market.

He pointed out that there is a need for a proper manner of climate financing and an innovative approach to revamp the market. The actions should also be taken towards sustainable practices, which need funding.

PM Pierre asserted that new and improved economic steps need to be introduced. The vulnerable nations are on the verge of climate change and these actions will help to tackle the crisis.

Focus on putting people first

PM Pierre said that the needs of the people should be addressed first. The economics or regional biases can be tackled further, but the approach of putting people first should be given more importance.

He also called for accelerating this approach so that the effects of climate change can be minimized. “Climate resilient initiatives and transformative finance can be helpful in achieving these goals, ”said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre appreciated UAE and Germany and said that their contribution toward the climate change is laudable. He further mentioned about the assistance for Taiwan and said that there should be plan to uplift the country.

