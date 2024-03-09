Cocorite: Unidentified man dies in hit and run accident

man lost his life in hit and run case on 8 March while crossing the road along the Audrey Jeffers Highway in Cocorite.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man lost his life in a fatal road accident which is recorded as another case of hit and run case in the region on the morning of Friday, 8 March, around 5:00 am, while crossing the road along the Audrey Jeffers Highway in Cocorite.

The deceased man who became the victim of the hit and run accident case in Cocorite, a neighbourhood in the northwestern part of Trinidad, is not identified yet, and where he belongs to.

As per the reports, the Cocorite hit and run incident took place on the day with the victim man while he was crossing walking along the way and crossing the westbound lane of the Audrey Jeffers Highway at nearly 5:00 am.

It is mentioned that while the victim was crossing the record a vehicle that was travelling on the highway went and knocked him down within a moment before he could take control of the situation, leaving him injured on the roadway.

It is said that after the accident, the suspect driver of the motor vehicle did not stop to help the injured victim and fled from the scene. Later, the police department received information about the accident case on the highway.

In response to the information, officers from the Western Division law enforcement department went to the scene of the incident in Cocorite and recorded the hit-and-run case.

The police officers took the roadway under their authority and seized the place for the investigation to collect relevant evidence. The designated medical officer also went to the place of the accident and examined the body of the victim who was already dead.

The victim, who was covered with injuries due to the accident, was pronounced dead officially, and the order was passed for the removal of the victim from the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the officers and inquiries are being conducted in the Cocorite hit and run case to find the culprit driver and the identity of the victim.

The last hit and run incident was recorded just a few days ago on Sunday, 3 March. In that case, a 64-year-old man named Ramoutar Ramroop lost his life on Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore, a town in the southern part of Trinidad.