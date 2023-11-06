Coastal clean-up drive held in Dominica, Adicia Burton appeals for cleanliness

Roseau, Dominica: Miss Dominica 2023- Adicia Burton hosted a mega coastal clean-up crusade in Salybia Bay and Baran Aute. In order to mark the National Day of Community Service 2023, the influencer and her team arranged the event on Sunday, November 4, 2023.

She expressed profound happiness with a wonderful turnout at the service.

The team has encountered an unbelievable amount of plastic and marine debris wedged between the rocks or along the shores that they were able to collect and dispose of. Adicia Burton said that the rocky coast is so exquisitely breathtaking and worth preserving. So, she hoped to continue these clean-up crusades.

While expressing pleasure, Burton added,” Words cannot express how grateful I am for the wonderful turnout at our Coastal Clean Up Crusade Community Day of Service Activity.”

The coastal clean up drive in these two areas were attended by Cozier Frederick, the Ministry of Environment, President Sylvanie Burton, and Springfield Trading Ltd. She extended gratitude to everyone for their support in conserving the marine environment today.

She said,”I want to thank your Gold Photography for capturing the moment, Cozier Frederick, the Ministry of Environment, Sylvanie Burton, Springfield Trading Ltd for a generous supply of water for our day, Susan Sanford, Nurse Winnie, the Burton’s, Aunty Rose’s Restaurant and Bar for the delicious meal, Keran Frederick for providing transportation, Hubert Auguiste, and all the volunteers today a very hearty thank you. “

Coastal Clean Up Crusade in Dominica

Adicia Burton hosted the coastal clean crusade to target plastic pollution along the coasts in different communities. This activity targets the waterways and coastal areas affected by plastic pollution near/within the Kalinago Territory namely Pagua Bay, Barana Aute, Salybia Bay and Concord River.

Plastic pollution is the leading cause of pollution globally and affects thousands of marine wildlife. The community heavily depends on the ocean for their livelihood. Thus, coastal clean-ups are essential to mitigate the impact of plastic pollution in their oceans and waterways.

“Let us work together to keep our communities clean and healthy! Even if you may not be able to join us, I encourage you to be active and contribute positively in your own way within your own community. There is no act too small, and no gesture too little,”said the Miss Dominica 2023.

The others communities which will be targeted by the team for the clean us are Pagua Bay and Concord River.

While extended gratitude, she said,”I would like to thank our partners; Springfield Trading Limited, the Ministry of Environment, Ker’s Bus Services, Gold Graphics Photography, Rosemund’s Restaurant and Bar, and Nurse Winnie for already coming on board and showing their support. We are so thankful.”