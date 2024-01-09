Coast Guard arrests four women disembarking from unidentified vessel in Los Iros Bay

Trinidad and Tobago: The Coast Guard officers of Trinidad and Tobago arrested four women who were caught while disembarking from an unknown vessel in Los Iros Bay, on the southern coast of Trinidad island, on the morning of Sunday, 7 January.

As per the reports, it was around 10:25 am when officers of the Coast Guards were on patrol while they observed an unknown vessel in the national sea territory.

The unknown was inside the national waters by crossing the Trinidad and Venezuela maritime border without any permission.

The officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard immediately took charge and went to take control of the unknown vessel. The officers fired some gunshots in the air to alert the individuals on the vessel.

It is said that by noticing the Coast Guard officers chasing the vessel, the women inboard attempted to flee from the place by disembarking the vessel.

However, the four women were not able to escape, and officers arrested them by taking quick action.

The suspect women are under custody now, and the investigation is going on to find the reason for illegally entering the territory of the nation. The officers are also looking to see if the case is attached to any criminal activity.

Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard said in the statement that the police department and immigration division were also informed about the incident in Los Iros Bay, and officers from those departments are also involved in the investigation.

The residents of Los Iros Beach also shared some information about the incident and mentioned that they heard the sound of gunfire in the waters.

The officers of the Erin police station who are involved in the case also confirmed that during the operation, officers from the Coast Guard fired gunshots in the air.

People of the region are appreciating the active approach of the officers of the Coast Guard and their commitment towards national security.

People are saying, “Don’t know how many criminals get inside the nation illegally like this who create issues for our safety and security. They come and make the place a crime hub. It is good how our authorities are working and making the country secure. There must be no loophole against crime and criminals.”

The people of the communities are looking for the proceeding of the case and more updates, which can bring some clarity about their intentions.