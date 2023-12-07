Climate Change UK Ambassadors visit Trinidad and Tobago

On 5th December 2023, Logan Cleghorn and Mikhaela Browne were the Climate Change UK Ambassadors in Trinidad and Tobago for a day

On 5th December 2023, Logan Cleghorn and Mikhaela Browne were the Climate Change UK Ambassadors in Trinidad and Tobago for a day.

Logan Cleghorn and Mikhaela Browne were the winners of the ambassadors for a day competition (climate change) and enjoyed a full day of activities as the newest and possibly youngest Ambassadors in Port of Spain on December 5th.

Their day started with an early morning meeting with British High Commissioner Harriet Cross along with an engaging session with UNDP Trinidad and Tobago where they learned about hydroponics and aquaculture systems.

The delegation from the British High Commission to Trinidad and Tobago were treated by the UNDP TT’s GCCA+ project team to a project presentation and tour of the Solar PV System at one of its twelve (12) Solar PV Installation Sites, the Fisheries Aquaculture Unit’s Demonstration Centre, on Tuesday 5th December 2023.

At this visit, they witnessed first-hand how solar energy powers the operation of aquaculture and aquaponics and were enlightened on the impact youths can have by taking conservative steps in reducing their carbon footprint towards creating a sustainable future.

The young ambassadors also had a visit to Luke Pounder’s Art Studio where they learned about linking art to the environment and wellbeing.

They wrapped up the day with an exciting visit to CNC3 television, Trinidad and Tobago where they met some their favourite presenters and made their debut on local television and radio.

Logan and Mikhaela got the opportunity to engage with key change makers and leaders. They were proud seeing first-hand innovative projects were excited to participate in interviews.

They displayed excellent initiatives, ideas, and solutions to tackle climate change.

Mikhaela Browne has always been passionate about climate change and environment. She has taken part in clean ups training and has used his art to advocate for the matter.

Logan Cleghorn has expressed his desire to use this opportunity to bring a positive change for the greater good of Trinidad and Tobago.