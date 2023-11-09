Clerique Ward, Julian Bristol to represent St Kitts and Nevis at FIVB

Clerique Ward and Julian Bristol are all set to represent St Kitts and Nevis at the FIVB U21 World Championship.

St Kitts and Nevis: Clerique Ward and Julian Bristol are all set to represent St Kitts and Nevis at the FIVB U21 World Championship. The 2023 FIVB Beach Volleyball U21 World Championships is being hosted in ROI ET, Thailand.

The tournament will take place between 7 and 12 November 2023.

FIVB Beach Volleyball U21 World Championships is a double-gender international beach volleyball tournament for athletes in the category of U21. The championship was first inaugurated in France in the year 2001.

Clerique Ward and Julian Bristol will compete in the tournament and represent St Kitts and Nevis at the global stage.

Clerique and Julian were both recently a part of the Indoor National Men U23 Volleyball Team. Notably, they competed for the ECVA U23 Indoor Men’s Volleyball Championship in the British Virgin Islands, representing St Kitts and Nevis that took place from 12 to 15 October 2023.

As per the coach of the athletes, Clerique is an exceptional male volleyball player. He holds a competitive attitude and is able to make on-court adjustments quickly and flexibly.

Clerique Ward was declared as the runner-up for the National Scholar (TVEMS) while maintaining Summa Cum Laude honors.

Julian Akon Sashi Bristol of St Kitts and Nevis was born on 26th June 2006. He has competed in the Beach Volleyball Men 9-10 Classification on day four of the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games. It was held at Black Rock Facility in Tobago, Trinidad, on August 08, 2023

Julian Bristol won the Silver Medal at the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association Under 19 Beach Championships 2023 held at the Marriott Beach St Kitts.

Opening Ceremony of FIVB U21 Volleyball Tournament

The Roi Et Tower witnessed fireworks at the opening ceremony of the prestigious championship on Tuesday, 7th November 2023. Roi Et is the third-straight Thai city to host the contest after Udon Thani(2019) and Phuket(2021).

The championship has received submissions of entries from athletes from 58 countries.

The main draw will be held on Wednesday, 8th and 9th November 2023.

The quarterfinals are scheduled on 11th November, followed by the semifinals, bronze and gold medal matches being held on 12th November 2023.

The single elimination method will be followed for the tournament until the bronze and gold medal matches.

It is worth mentioning the last session of the tournament was held in Bahrain

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. [email protected]