Clean-up of White Goods call for Lower St John’s community, Premier Brantley invites

The massive clean-up of white goods is all set to be launched in the Lower St John’s community of Nevis under the leadership of Premier Mark Brantley this Sunday.

Nevis: The massive clean-up of white goods is all set to be launched in the Lower St John’s community of Nevis under the leadership of Premier Mark Brantley this Saturday. The citizens are asked to take out their old fridges, stoves, fans, and microwaves and put them in the dumpsters.

Premier Brantley also outlined the locations of the dumpsters that will be placed in Cherry Gardens (next to Chimney Crescent), Bath Village (next to Alfred Shop), Brown Hill (next to Maisie Bartlette Community Center), Stoney Grove (close to Errol Blake’s residence).

While inviting citizens, he penned down the message citing,” Lower St John’s it’s your turn this Saturday as we undertake another massive clean up of white goods. Please take your old fridges, stoves, fans and microwaves to the dumpsters.”

The citizens are also asked to put their waste out of their gates in case they would not be able to reach out to the dumpsters. Premier stated that the team of the volunteers who will conduct the clean up mission will pick them up and clean their community.

People will have to call or message on the number 869-662-6003 or 869-667-3371, and they were asked to bring all white goods to take to the dumpsters. The authorities will take care of the waste free of charge.

The community clean-up initiative will be launched ahead of the Earth Day which will be held on April 22 under the theme- “Nevis Nice in several ways.” The two teams from the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society will be scouring the island Main Road in all Parishes, collecting white goods and large items.

Premier Brantley added,” Let’s clean up the place of those pesky heavy fridges, stoves, microwaves, and heavy goods. You can call the NHCS island and if you’re in lower St John’s call me!! Come out and help this Saturday and keep Nevis clean.”

The community clean-up mission was launched by the Nevis Island Administration with the aim of clearing the waste produced by white goods and other items. The citizens of different communities are asked to bring their waste out of their houses and dump it into the dumpsters, which would be placed in different communities.

The government picks them up and gets rid of the white waste in order to enhance cleanliness and reduce pollution free of cost. Premier Brantley stated that this is their initiative and steps for a clean Nevis as it would enhance their natural resources and protect the environment.