Classic Team Chess Tournament to kick off in Guyana for CARICOM 50 celebration

The Classic Team Chess Tournament is all set to kick off in Guyana from March 4 to 9, 2024 as part of the 50th anniversary of CARICOM.

Roseau, Dominica: The Classic Team Chess Tournament is all set to kick off in Guyana from March 4 to 9, 2024 as part of the 50th anniversary of CARICOM. The players from nine countries such as Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Island, Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago will participate.

The tournament is known as the first-ever pan-Caribbean chess competition, featuring the showcase of the talents of different players from member states. With the championship, the member states will celebrate the 50 years of the foundation of CARICOM, displaying its purpose and significance.

The tournament promises to foster equality and unity across the Caribbean Community, aiming to strengthen cultural exchange with proper understanding and interaction. The competition will also promote regional cooperation, friendships and competitive play among the countries.

The winners of the competition will be given the championship title, medals, trophies and cash prizes. The winner will be able to win US$3000 and the gold, silver and bronze will be awarded to the first three performers of the tournament.

In the Dominican team, there are two male and two female players, Nicholas Goldberg, Nigel Francis, Zahidu Henry, and Ayani Casimir, along with Larry Thomas as team coach. The team was selected with the 2023 DCF Open Tournament and the 2023 Queen’s Gala in Dominica.

For the team of Guyana, the players such as CM Taffin Khan, FM Anthony Drayton, current Women’s Champion Jessica Callender, and Shazeeda Rahim. The junior team will feature Junior Champion Keron Sandiford, fourteen-year-old Kyle Couchman, Sasha Shariff, and thirteen-year-old Aditi Joshi.

In the team of Barbados, the player named Arbiter Kelvin Daniel will participate.

As per the reports, the round one of the tournament will commence at 10 am, while the round two will be held at 4 pm on Monday. Games will be held throughout the week and conclude on Saturday.

The chess tournament is known for the showcase of cultivating intellectual development and improving the strategies of the players.