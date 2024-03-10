Clarendon man to appear in court for murder of 9-year-old

25-year-old man will be taken to court on 28 March in the case of murder of 9-year-old boy in a shooting attack in Clarendon.

Jamaica: A 25-year-old man charged and will be taken to court for the appearance in front of the judge for the hearing on Thursday, 28 March, in the case of the murder of a 9-year-old boy in a lethal shooting attack with an injured female shopkeeper on Friday, 26 January, at a shop in Clarendon, around 7:45 pm.

The suspect in the murder case of a young child is identified with his name of Joel Williams, who belongs to May Pen, the capital of Clarendon, a parish in the southern part of Jamaica. The deceased victim boy in the shooting attack is identified with the name of Shamar Walker.

The murder suspect, Joel Williams, was taken prisoner by the police officers in the case and eventually charged with the related offences of shooting and murder. The suspect is also charged with wounding with intent for injuring the female shopkeeper with the victim boy in the lethal shooting attack.

As per the reports, the occurrence of the lethal shooting attack on the victims took place on the day at nearly 7:45 pm while the victims were at the shop in Clarendon.

The suspect went to the shop and launched a lethal attack on the victim between the group of people in the place with the firearm he was carrying. It is said that the suspect was already at the place of crime nearly half an hour before the shooting.

In the shooting, the victim, a female shopkeeper, got injured while the young boy got a shot in his chest. Both the victims were immediately taken to the hospital, under medical observation for the treatment.

It was later reported that even after the medical help the little kid was not able to survive the attack and was pronounced dead officially meanwhile the lady was in critical condition.

The act of the lethal shooting attack was reported to the police officers in response to which local law enforcement officers took charge and went to the crime scene. The police officers examined the crime scene by seizing the place.

The police officers started the investigation and recorded the statements to find the clues against the culprit which led them to the suspect who was arrested and taken into custody. The suspect, Joel Williams, will be taken to court for the murder case of Clarendon on the given day.

During the investigation of the case, it was assumed that the lethal attack was actually planned against the injured woman. The reason behind the suspicion was that the woman reported a robbery in the shop just a few days back.