Civil servants, pensioners to receive 8% wage increase: PM Drew

St Kitts and Nevis: All civil servants and pensioners of St Kitts and Nevis will receive a general salary increase of eight percent (8%) from January 1, 2024. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew during his 2024 budget address in the National Assembly on December 13, 2023.

Besides this, a special Christmas bonus of a 50% hike in the salaries of all civil servants, government auxiliary employees (GAEs), pensioners, and step workers has also been unveiled. The bonus will come into effect on December 21, 2023.

Prime Minister Dr Drew expressed pleasure in making these announcements and said that the government of St Kitts and Nevis is set to implement a landmark increase in salaries for all civil servants and pensioners.

He said that the increment has marked a significant step towards acknowledging their dedication and hard work in the fields.

He said,” Many workers in the public service have been working hard for so many years, their dedication is commendable. However, they have also been affected by inflation and other things, resulting in hardship and a deterioration of their living standards.”

While recognizing their efforts, PM Drew said that his administration will always ensure the well-being of the public servants and the salary hike is one of their steps. He also hoped that the increase would impact the lives of the public servants positively and enhance their commitment to professionalism and productivity.

“We are empowering people, making civil servants continue excellent work toward the sustainable journey of St Kitts and Nevis. What we are creating is a sustainable hike in the salaries,” said the prime minister.

On the Christmas bonus, he said that the bonus is not only for the civil servants but also for the workers who work hard for the well-being of St Kitts and Nevis. PM Drew said that the bonus is a gesture of goodwill and appreciation.

He added, ”The generous initiative will enhance the festive season of the people of St Kitts and Nevis.”

PM Drew mentioned that the steps marked the commitment of the government to uplifting and supporting the dedicated workforce. It also stands as a testament to the government’s efforts in enhancing the quality of life for those who relentlessly served St Kitts and Nevis, he added.

He said, ”The government of St Kitts and Nevis has been tirelessly working in our pursuit of building a sustainable island state which will also be backed by robust and inspired civil service.”

Prime Minister Drew added that these initiatives will also enhance the lives of the dedicated workforce who faced problems with inflationary pressures.