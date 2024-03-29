CIU Head Martin improving integrity of St Kitts and Nevis CBI

Michael Martin- the head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis has adopted several measures to raise the standards of the programme.

St Kitts and Nevis: Michael Martin- the head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis has adopted several measures to raise the standards of the programme. He has implemented numerous agendas to enhance its sustainability goals.

CIU Head Michael Martin has been focusing on quality over quantity to enhance the integrity of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis. He stated that the reforms were aimed to maintain the reputation and competitiveness of the programme.

The steps such as the replacement of the Sustainable Growth Fund with Sustainable Island State Contribution and mandatory interviews marked the seriousness of the government toward enhancing the integrity of the programme. He has also been focusing on making the programme beneficial for the investors as well as the local community.

He mentioned that the funds generated by the Citizenship by Investment Programme have been wisely used to develop the country. The funds have been used to enhance several other sectors of society including education, tourism, agriculture and health sector. The programme has been used the develop houses for the citizens so that they could live their life happily.

Besides this, the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis has been used to fulfil the sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis. It has been focusing on three fundamental pillars of the government which include sustainability, good governance and pragmatism.

CIU Martin has also been making efforts to improve due diligence aspects of the Citizenship by Investment Programme so that it could comply its standards in the industry. Measures such as increasing the investment amount and implementing the mandatory interview have been widely proved the quality leadership of the head and enhanced the operations of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis offers numerous opportunities and benefits to the investors including business development, portfolio diversification and lifetime security.