CICF to organise Female National Classical Chess Championship,know deets

The Cayman Island Chess Federation invited the females for the CICF Female National Classical Chess Championship 2024. Notably, the championship is to be held as a five-round Swiss tournament on 10-11 February 2024.

The Federation stated that the development of females in the game of chess and encouraging them to participate is their crucial priority, even when the players have limited experience of playing the tournament.

Notably, there are certain rules and regulations that need to be followed:

Eligibility of the players:

The players are eligible to participate in the championship only if:

• They are the resident of the Cayman Island.

• They are registered with FIDE as a Cayman Island Player

• They have some prior experience of playing competitive chess.

Rules of the game:

There are specific rules that have to be followed in the championship, The following are:

1. No draws may be agreed between the players unless at least 30 moves have been played by each player.

2. No player can withdraw from the tournament after the tournament has started. They can withdraw only in case of emergency.

3. The default time is 30 minutes, it means if the player arrives 30 minutes late for any round, then they will lose the game by default.

4. The player can not possess any mobile phone or any other electronic device in the playing hall while any round is in progress.

5. The spectators are not allowed in the playing hall while any round is in progress.

The format of the game:

The championship will consist of five rounds of classical chess. The time limit that has been framed for each game is 60 minutes and 30 seconds increment per move from move one onwards.

The schedule for each round is as follows:

• Round 1- Saturday 10 February, 2024 at 9 am.

• Round 2- Saturday 10 February, 2024 at 1 pm.

• Round 3- Saturday 10 February, 2024 at 4 pm.

• Round 4- Sunday 11 February, 2024 at 10 am.

• Round 5-Sunday 21 February, 2024 at 2 pm.

Entry deadline:

The interested ones can get themselves registered by email to caychess@gmail.com by Sunday, 4 February 2024.

Notably, National Master Ryan Blackwood to coach the new national female squad and assist the Cayman Island’s Chess Federation with a motive to compete in the FIDE Olympiad in Budapest, from 10 to 24 September, 2024.