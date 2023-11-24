Christmas celebration to feature three events in Portsmouth

Fenella Wenham- Parliamentary Representative for Portsmouth constituency, announced the celebration and said that Christmas will be filled with entertainment

Roseau, Dominica: The Christmas celebration has returned in the Portsmouth constituency of Dominica with different activities. Beginning from December 18, 2023, the events will take place for children, and street vendors.

Fenella Wenham- Parliamentary Representative for Portsmouth constituency, announced the celebration and said that Christmas will be filled with entertainment, fun and games this year. She invited the citizens and asked them to enjoy the big celebration of the year.

Three events will take place in Portsmouth, targeting different age groups of the constituency.

The events are:

Christmas Market

Fenella Wenham Sheppard- Parliamentary Representative of the Portsmouth Constituency, is all set to host the Christmas Market from December 18 to 23, 2023. Every day, the citizens will join the event from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The street vendors will get the chance to expose their products to the people. It will provide them with a platform for the business to grow and flourish. The event will be held at Indian River, Portsmouth.

The Market will feature live music, entertainment, carolling, karaoke competitions, a bouncing castle and games. Besides this, the message of Christmas will be perfectly visible at the event.

Fenella Wenham invited the citizens and said that they were a part of the enchantment of the season, the Christmas Market. It is a week-long celebration featuring cheer, twinkling lights, and a wonderland of holiday treasures. It will provide them with a chance to discover the magic and shop locally.

The aim of the Christmas Market is to promote the local products of Dominica and make them visible to the entire country.

Children’s Christmas

Children’s Christmas Party will serve as the second event for the celebration in the Portsmouth constituency. It will be presented by the Portsmouth Labour Youth Organization and Fenella Wenham on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

It will be part of the ending of the Christman Market and take place at Indian River, Portsmouth, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The children will be provided a platform to learn about Christmas and enjoy it to the fullest.

Children between the ages of 0 and 11 are allowed to participate in the party. Wenham invited the parents to make their children part of it.

The party will feature the arrival of the Santa with different and exciting gifts. Further, toys, eats, drinks and games will make it more fun.

She said that the party will make them jingle all the way to joy at the Children’s Christmas Party, featuring a festival frolic, spreading smiles and holiday magic.

As per her, the event is all about creating cherishing memories of the season.

Peace Dinner

The last event for the Christmas celebration will be “Peace Dinner”, which will be presented by Portsmouth Labour Women’s Organization and Fenella Wenham. The event will be held on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7 pm. The tickets for the entry at the event will be $120 with an automatic raffle entry.

The aim of the event is All White Affair. It will feature Latitude ARS Band and Entertainment. Fundraiser proceeds go to the education trust. The event will be held at Fort Shirley Cabrits. Tickets can be purchased at Candy Girl Store, Constituency Office, LWO members.

