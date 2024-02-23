Chopping attack on couple in Mayaro, suspect held

Couple got injured in chopping attack with cutlass after involving in argument with suspect on 21 February, in Mayaro.

Trinidad and Tobago: A couple got injured in a chopping attack with a cutlass after involving in an argument with the suspect which went violent around 4:00 pm on Wednesday, 21 February, in Mayaro, a town in the southeastern part of Trinidad.

The injured victims of the chopping attack in Mayaro are identified as a 52-year-old man, who is known with his name of Mukesh Ramkissoon also known as Moco. The other victim of the attack is identified as a 54-year-old woman, who is known with her name of Nisha Mohammed.

The suspect involved in the crime is identified as a 26-year-old man, who is known with his name of Alex Roster. All the individuals involved in the crime, the victim couple and the suspect, everyone belong to Saint Ann’s village of Mayaro.

As per the reports, the incident of the Mayaro chopping attack on the couple took place on the day while the victim couple was with the suspect together at nearly 4:00 pm when an argument started between them.

It is mentioned that the argument between the victim couple and the suspect man got heated up and eventually elevated to the level of committing the crime. The situation went out of hand when the suspect armed himself with the cutlass, a sword-like chopping tool.

It is said that the suspect lost his patience and attacked the couple with the cutlass, chopping them multiple times which left them in critical condition.

The incident of the attack on the couple was observed by the villagers who were present near the location at the time and went for the rescue. The villagers intervened in the confrontation and stopped the suspect which helped in saving the lives of the victim couple.

The incident of the Mayaro chopping attack on the victim couple was reported to the police department. The police officers from the local department took charge in response to the information and went to the place of the crime.

After visiting the crime scene, the police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control for early investigation. The suspect, who was caught by the locals during the crime was handed over to the police officers by the villagers.

The officers from the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department also went to the crime scene for the investigation and seized the weapon used in the crime against the couple.

The injured victim couple who were bleeding from their wounds were immediately transferred to the hospital for treatment with the help of villagers. After the efforts of medical staff, the victims were treated and were able to survive. The victim, Ramkissoon, was reported to be in critical condition.

The local people of the communities around Mayaro and the citizens of the nation are sharing their views on the incident after learning about the case of the chopping attack of the couple.

People are saying, “Pain is everywhere. We are hearing the sound of crying. Why people can’t just live in peace. It is good that people still have hearts who come to help but still, this is not enough. What kind of place and country always promised to us and what we get. Just crime and fear.”