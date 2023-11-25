Chloe Ajodha wins Player of the Year award in women’s category

Chloe Ajodha secured the title of Player of the Year in the women’s category of the Gala Awards and Recognition ceremony in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: Chloe Ajodha secured the title of Player of the Year in the women’s category of the Gala Awards and Recognition ceremony in Trinidad and Tobago. The ceremony was held on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Besides this, Chris Richards Jr won the title of Player of the Year in the men’s category of the Gala Awards and Recognition ceremony.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. The Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis also attended the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association’s Ceremony. The event, themed “Promoting Excellence in Golf,” was aimed at celebrating the outstanding achievements of golfers and contributors to the administrative development of the sport.

The inaugural Gala Awards and Recognition Ceremony was aimed at awarding and recognising the achievements of local golfers for the 2022/2023 season.

Ministry of Sports of Trinidad and Tobago extended greetings to the golf association on a successful event and to all the winners of the night.

Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis- Minister of Sport and Community Development, said, ”As we celebrate this milestone, I repeat my congratulations to the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (ITGA) for your vision in organising this first-every excellence in golf awards ceremony. I extend these congratulations as well to all those who have been selected as the inaugural winners and to those who also excelled.”

Along with that, the awards for different individuals have also been announced.

The award of the St Andrew’s Golf Club (SAGC) was given to Ben Laughlin.

The award of the Painte and Perre Golf Club (GADAC) was given to Ross Ramkissoon.

The award of the Millenium Lewis Golf and Country Club (MLGC) was given to Nicholas Wood Salmon.

The award of the St Andrew’s Golf Club was given to Kitty Murphy.

The award of the PAPCC was given to Zaid Khan

The award of the PAPPCC was given to Maurice Mathura

The award of the Brechin Castle Golf Club (BCCC) was given to Bill Ramjattan.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com