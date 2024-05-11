Chinese national killed in boat mishap in Essequibo River, probe launched

A Chinese national has died in a boat mishap that occurred in the Essequibo River in Region Seven of Guyana

Guyana: A Chinese national has died in a boat mishap that occurred in the Essequibo River in Region Seven of Guyana. The incident happened on Wednesday evening at the Timber Grant Landing when the sudden collision was reported between the two boats, causing havoc among the onboard people.

As per the reports, the Chinese national named Dai Jianhua was traveling with two other individuals, Songyajun and Meng Yi Feng, on the speed boat. However, in the middle of their journey, the boat collided with a tugboat at the centre of Timber Grant Quarry and made the people onboard fall into the river.

In order to rescue the individuals, the crew members of the tugboat jumped into the river and tried to secure their lives. After pulling them out from the water, these Chinese nationals were rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital for treatment.

The staff of the hospital declared that Jianhua was dead due to the water and suffocation, causing havoc among the citizens of the area. The other two individuals were alive, and Songyajun suffered severe injuries to his upper body and face. Due to this, he was admitted as a patient at the hospital; on the other hand, another boy, Feng, was given the proper treatment and declared safe, and he was discharged.

A self-propelled barge owned by a Chinese company was involved in the accident and small boat. It is alleged that the small boat, which is also owned by the same Chinese company, was occupied by the three Chinese nationals. The boat drove under the barge.

Furthermore, the police officials in the areas have launched the investigation on the matter and stated that every aspect of the incident would be probed. They have also arrested the captain tugboat and said that the relevant investigation will be held with him.

In a statement, the police authorities added that the mishap would be efficiently probed to determine the root cause of the incident. However, the netizens condemned the authorities and the boat crew for their negligence and said that the tourists must be protected as they are the pillars of the tourism economy, which is the backbone for the economic growth.

One added that if the country could not provide safety to the tourists, then it would be wasted, so protection for foreign nationals is required.