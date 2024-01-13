Chinese Government Scholarship 2024 open for Dominicans

Application are invited for Chinese Government Scholarship 2024 from suitable qualified persons of Dominica to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies in the People’s Republic of China

Roseau, Dominica: Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons of Dominica to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies in the People’s Republic of China. The Chinese government Scholarship has now opened for the academic year 2023/2024.

According to the government, interested applicants should visit their official website for submission of online applications and relevant documents and follow the procedures in the instructions for students’ online application for studying in China under the Chinese Government Scholarship.

The documents will include the hard copies of the application and all supporting documents. These must be submitted to the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence of Dominica. Supporting documents must be clear, authentic and valid.

The following documents should accompany two (2) copies of the printed application form:

Copy of passport home page

Certified copies of diploma and certificates

Notarized photocopies of academic transcripts

Photocopy of Medical Physical Examination Form

Two letters of recommendation from a professor or assistant professor required for

Master’s degree and other graduate programs.

Non-criminal record report within six months prior to submission of application

A study plan or Research Proposal in Chinese or English

Admission documents for applicants applying into the master’s and doctoral programme

Language qualification certificates for applicants applying to Chinese-taught programs

The last date of the submission of the application is January 31, 2024. Notably, the public officers must apply through their Heads of Departments.

Cozier Frederick- Parliamentary Representative of Dominica invited the applicants and said that the opportunitiy would enhance the education level of the selected aspirants. It will help individuals to pave the path to success and intelligence.

He said, ”Studying abroad offers a transformative experience by fostering personal and academic growth. It broadens horizons, instils independence, and builds resilience as individuals navigate unfamiliar environments.”

While inviting the application, he said that it is in this regard, he urge those who seek to further their education to apply.