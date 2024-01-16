Child in need of medical care abroad, apply for Children’s Assistance Fund : PM Drew

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, urged the citizens to apply for the children’s assistance fund.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, urged the citizens to apply for the children’s assistance fund. It was a gentle reminder from the prime minister for the people seeking medical care for their children abroad.

He also asked other people to spread the information about the assistance fund and urged them to help those who are in need. PM Drew added that the children’s assistance fund is for those children who are advised by the doctor to get treated abroad.

In his message, PM Terrance Drew asserted, ”Just a friendly reminder: If you know of any child who is in need of medical care abroad, as indicated by their doctor, please apply to the children’s assistance fund.”

Children’s Assistance Fund was created by the government of St Kitts and Nevis in October 2022, aiming to provide financial assistance to children needing medical assistance overseas. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew made the announcement in a press conference and said that the initiative is intended to enhance the well-being of the nationals of St Kitts and Nevis.

During the conference, he called the fund “an establishment” as the initiative benefited its first child on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The child travelled to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados and underwent 10 months of chemotherapy and additional medical treatments.

Notably, the entire treatment of the child was funded by the government of St Kitts and Nevis.

The initiative was further lauded by the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis as they extended gratitude to PM Terrance Drew for the assistance. One of the citizens said, ”Exact, My dream came true for the children of St Kitts, God continue to bless you Dr Terrance Drew.”

Netizens said that the reminder will make people aware of the fund and well-being of the children in the Federation will be enhanced. On the update, one of the citizens named Mavis Drew added, ”Just a friendly reminder, Dr Drew cares for you.”

Besides this, Netizens also extended blessings for PM Drew and his administration and said that the assistance will bring happiness to the helpless parents.