Charlotteville & Roxborough to support police for safe, joyful Christmas 2023

Read here: People of Trinidad and Tobago have pledged to support the local police in Anti-Crime Christmas Plan

The Charlotteville community and Residents along with the business community of Roxborough have pledged to work and support their local police in Anti-Crime Christmas Plan to make Christmas 2023 a safe and enjoyable season for all.

The Anti-Crime Plan by the Charlotteville Police Station was launched on December 2nd in the community led by Corporal Juilan McMillan. It was supported by members of the Charlotteville Police Youth Club led by Corporal Rheanne Moore.

During the exercise, police strengthened their partnership with the various stakeholders within the district. The police visited several business places and residences, identifying areas in which safety can be improved.

The residents and business community were also educated on further measures they can adopt to reduce the likelihood of becoming crime victims and reminded about the unwavering commitment of the members of the Charlotteville Police Station in ensuring the vision of the TTPS becomes a reality.

According to the teams, the community members were eager, willing and appreciative of the interactions with the law enforcement personnel.

The residents also pledged to work with the police to keep the neighbourhood safe.

Residents and the business community of Roxborough were reminded to report any suspicious activities to their local police to improve crime deterrence and detection. they were encouraged to not let their guard down during the current festive season of Christmas.

The safety tips came during the launch of the Roxborough Police Station Christmas Anti-Crime Plan on December 2nd where local police officers and detectives attached to the Special Victims Department, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Carlton Lee Tang, Inspectors (Ag.) Kathlyn Guy and Dexter Miller, and Sergeant Burt Guy, interacted with several stakeholders.

The teams sensitised the community about occurring crime trends and ways in which they can make themselves “hard targets.”

They also canvassed areas such as Estate, Apple Trace, Robert Street, New Street, Boston Street, Beckles Trace, Prince Street and Union Street and Windward Main Road.

Residents were informed about domestic violence prevention and response and children’s safety measures.

The Roxborough Police reminded the community that they are always a call away to help and support the neighbourhood throughout the season into the new year.