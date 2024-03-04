Charles F Broome Primary School wins Marcia Trotman Zone of NAPSAC

Charles F Broome Primary School (CFB) won the boys and girls field events category of the Marcia Trotman Zone of NAPSAC in Barbados.

Barbados: Charles F Broome Primary School (CFB) won the boys and girls field events category of the Marcia Trotman Zone of NAPSAC in Barbados. The school scored 102 points in the girl’s division, while the boys secured 84 points for their victory.

The athletes of the CFB from the zone were eight-year-old twin brothers Tegan and Telan Yarde who both set new records in their events. In the boys’ under-9 division, Tegan established a record with a throw of 39.42 metres.

In the Cricket Ball throw, Telan secured second place in the event with a new record in the boy’s long jump.

In the boys’ under-13 division, Keon Hoyte threw the cricket ball a distance of 53.52m to set a new record in that event. Ethan Linton, set a new record of 4.41 in the under-13 boys’ long jump while Lilia Greenidge-Mondore entered the record book with a record of 3.52 metres in the girls’ equivalent.

Rakai Gittens-Dowridge from the Bay Primary School also got in the record books with a new distance record of 41.74m in the girls’ under-13 long jump while her schoolmate Kijani Inniss established a new record of 7.33m in the girls’ under-11 shot put.

Ten-year-old Elishan Bowen from Selah Primary set a new record of 25.10m in the under-11 girls’ cricket ball while Aiden Yarde of St George Primary School got his name in the record book with a throw of 3.68 metres in the boys’ high jump.

It was an extraordinary day for Aliyah Greaves of Trinity Academy who broke her own record and repeated the act three times finishing with a new distance of 10.01m in the girl’s under-13 shot put.

The results of the NAPSAC will be:

In the girl’s division, the first position was secured by Charles F Broome Memorial Primary School with a score of 102 in the Marcia Trotman Zone of NAPSAC. The second position was secured by Selah Primary School with a total score of 61 points.

St James Primary School won the third position in the zone with a total score of 48 points, while Bay Primary School won the fourth position with a total score of 40 points.

In the male team scores, the Charles F Broome Memorial Primary School scored the first point with a score of 84 points. The second position was won by St George Primary School with a score of 67 points. The third position was secured by Selah Primary School with a total score of 59 points.

Bay Primary School won the fourth position with a total score of 57 points.