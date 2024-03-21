Chaguanas: 36-year-old man reported dead after shooting

36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital after the shooting attack in Lendore Village of Chaguanas on 19 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital after getting involved in a shooting attack in Lendore Village of Chaguanas, a city in the southern part of Trinidad, on Tuesday around 9:00 pm.

As per the sources, the deceased victim of the shooting attack in Chaguanas got shot several times leaving him wounded all over his body. The information about the unknown assailants is still not known and police are investigating the reason behind the fatal attack.

The deceased man is identified by his name as Sterling Riley who lived along Jordan Street in Enterprise, a locality in the western part of Trinidad. The victim was commonly known as Boobie, which was his nickname for calling.

As per the reports, the incident of the shooting was reported to the police department by the local people in the locality who heard the sound of explosions in the neighbourhood at nearly 9:00 pm. The attack took place on the victim while he was out on the roadway in the locality of Lendore Village, Chaguanas.

The residents of the neighbourhood found the body of the victim lying on the floor and covered with blood. The body was riddled with bullets, causing multiple wounds on the body. The suspects were not seen at the place as they already fled instantly after the crime.

The law enforcement department took charge in response to the report of the shooting crime in Chaguanas and seized the place of the incident. The victim was immediately moved to the Chaguanas District Health Facility for treatment.

In the hospital, the victim was taken for medical observation, anyhow, after all the attention of the medical staff, the man was not able to survive and was reported dead by the doctor in charge. Meanwhile, the police officers are investigating the case to catch the culprits.

In just the last few days, this is the second murder case by shooting observed in the region of Chaguanas. The previous case was reported on Saturday, 16 March, in which a man was shot dead in the market of Chaguanas along Elenore Street.

The deceased victim of the shooting attack was identified as Mark Quashie, who was also reported dead in the Chaguanas district health facility, where he was taken for treatment.