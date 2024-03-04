CG United Super 50, T20 Blaze set to return to St Kitts, know schedule

: The CG United Super 50 Cup and T20 Blaze regional tournaments returned to St Kitts and Nevis for the second consecutive year.

St Kitts and Nevis: The CG United Super 50 Cup and T20 Blaze regional tournaments returned to St Kitts and Nevis for the second consecutive year. The former tournament will be held from March 4 to 25, 2024, while the latter one will take place from March 17 to 25, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis will host the CG United Super 50 Cup will be held at three venues including Warner Park, the Conaree Cricket Centre, and St Paul’s Sports Complex. The 50-over matches will start at 10 am local time.

All matches of T20 Blaze will take place at Warner Park, featuring five full days of entertainment. Every day will feature the staging of the three matches, starting at 10 am, 2:30 pm and 7 pm. The teams of the tournament will be Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas, Guyana, Jamaica, Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, and Barbados.

The 2024 CG United Super 50 and T20 Blaze will serve as the perfect platform for the women cricketers, paving their path in the historic ICC Women’s U19 cricket World Cup. The calendar for 2024 will remain packed for the women’s team of West Indies as they have several championships including the World Cup in Bangladesh.

All the matches of the two tournaments will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of West Indies Cricket. The schedule of the matches has also been unveiled.

The schedule for CG United Super 50 Cup will feature Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, Round 4, and Round 5. Every round will feature the staging of the three matches and the schedule will be:

Round 1: Monday, 4 March

Leeward Islands vs Guyana

Barbados vs Jamaica

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Windward Islands

Round 2: Wednesday, 6 March

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica

Guyana vs Windward Islands

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Barbados

Round 3: Friday, 8 March

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Jamaica

Guyana vs Barbados

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands

Round 4: Monday, 11 March

Jamaica vs Windward Islands

Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas

Barbados vs Leeward Islands

Round 5: Wednesday, 13 March

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Leeward Islands

Jamaica vs Guyana

Barbados vs Windward Islands

The schedule of the T20 Blaze will feature the matches will be:

Round 1: Sunday, 17 March

Leeward Islands vs Barbados – 10 am

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Guyana – 2:30 pm

Jamaica vs Windward Islands– 7 pm

Round 2: Tuesday 19 March

Windward Islands vs Barbados – 10 am

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas – 2:30 pm

Jamaica vs Guyana – 7 pm

Round 3: Thursday 21 March

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Windward Islands – 10 am

Jamaica vs Barbados – 2:30 pm

Guyana vs Leeward Islands – 7 pm

Round 4: Saturday 23 March

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas – 10am

Guyana vs Barbados – 2:30 pm

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands – 7 pm

Round 5: Monday 25 March