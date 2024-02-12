CEPEP worker lost his life in fatal shooting at San Juan

44-year-old worker of CEPEP became victim of fatal shooting in which he lost his life on Friday, 9 February, near his home in San Juan.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 44-year-old man, who was a worker of CEPEP, became the victim of the fatal shooting in which he lost his life on the night of Friday, 9 February, around 10:00 pm near his home in San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad.

The victim of the San Juan shooting is identified with the name of Brian Cotton, who was a worker of the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme, which is also known as CEPEP.

As per the reports, the incident shooting took place on the day when the victim, a CEPEP worker, was out in the neighbourhood near his San Juan home when a man approached him at nearly 10:00 pm. The suspect was armed with a firearm and unexpectedly started shooting at the victim.

It is mentioned that the incident of the shooting was noticed by the residents in the neighbourhood of Weekes Trace, who heard the loud sound of multiple explosions. To know the reason for the series of explosions, residents went on a search, which led them to the discovery of the crime.

In the search, the residents found the victim lying on the floor and bleeding from his wounds from multiple gunshots while raising a call for help. It is said that the resident saw the suspect on the crime scene who was covering his face to hide his identity. The suspect, after a fatal shooting attack on the victim, Brian Cotton, immediately fled from the place.

The incident of the San Juan shooting on a CEPEP worker was instantly reported to the police department, in response to which the officers from the local police station took charge and went to the crime place.

After visiting the place of the shooting, the police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control to investigate the crime after they recorded the statements of the residents. The emergency health services were also informed about the incident for medical help.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope under medical observation for treatment. After all the efforts of the medical staff, the victim was not able to survive and was declared dead officially.

The people around the nation and the residents of the communities of San Juan are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of a fatal shooting in which a CEPEP worker named Brian Cotton lost his life.

People are saying, “Must be any kind of issue caused due to his work or something like that. Good people can now not live in this society. The criminals, in early times, used to commit crimes in silence so that no one could see them in outer and abandoned places. Now, criminals are committing crimes on the road, in the market, in front of homes and even inside their homes. The government now need to solve this. It is now or never.”

The police officers are conducting investigations and inquiries in relation to the case and are tracing the evidence to collect the clues which could lead them to the suspects involved in the shooting. Meanwhile, the people are demanding justice and are hoping for the betterment of the family of the victim.