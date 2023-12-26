Central Amelia’s Ward Home engulfs in fire, 3 dead

An incident of fire at the Central Amelia’s Ward home of Guyana has been reported on Monday in which three were found dead

Guyana: An incident of fire at the Central Amelia’s Ward home of Guyana has been reported on Monday in which three were found dead. A Linden nurse, identified as Kezia Lawrence Baily, and two children succumbed to the fire.

The fire started in the early morning of Christmas. However, the cause of the incident is currently unknown. The Guyana Fire Service has taken immediate action to respond promptly to the fire. Water Tender and Water Carrier, along with the five firefighters, were taken into action in chasing the fire.

The two-storey wooden and concrete building is owned by Veronica Headley. It was further occupied by 30-year-old Zella Lawrence, 16-year-old Angelique Lawrence and 8-year-old Ronika Lawrence. With immediate action by firefighters, the fire was controlled at the bottom floor of the building.

Due to the fire, one sofa set and four meters of ceiling, along with a quantity of clothing, were severely damaged. The Fire Prevention officials are conducting a proper investigation into the matter. In a statement, the officials stated that the cause of the fire is not determined yet as the fire has caused damage to the infrastructure of the building.

As per the officials, one jet operating from WC #12 tank supply in conjunction with Light Pump #121 working from an open water source was used to extinguish the fire.

However, the tragic incident has caused the damage to the occupants of the house. The Fire officials at Guyana Fire Service extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

As per the reports, Kizzy is the mother of a young baby and recently got married.

The Fire Prevention Department added that their team had been allocated to investigate the matter comprehensively and adopt assistance measures for the recovery of the nursing home.

The Fire Service also mentioned that the incident had caused the lives of Linden Nurse and Two Children, creating shocking waves among the citizens.

Netizens reacted to the incident and said that the authorities should work properly for the assistance of the families of the deceased.