Celebrity Silhouette graces shores of Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: The Celebrity Silhouette made its second call to the island of Tobago, today, Saturday 25th November 2023. This is the fourth call to the island by a Cruise Ship for the season, which commenced on the 11th November 2023.

The ship which docked shortly before 8:00 a.m. brought an estimated 2,883 passengers to the island. They were given a warm cultural welcome facilitated by the Department of Culture and Antiquities of the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation before they departed to their various excursions.

There was a total of 16 tours booked to sites throughout the island, by an estimated 834 passengers, who were transported in 42 vehicles, inclusive of Maxis and Buses. These passengers were able to fully enjoy all their pre-booked tours through the co-operation, dedication and hard work of all stakeholders involved.

The Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation publicly extended gratitude to all stakeholders who made today’s cruise call a resounding success including Transmax Transportation Corporation, Port Maxi and Taxi Drivers Association, The Public Transportation Service Corporation, Carvalho’s Cruise Services Limited, Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Customs and Excise Division, Immigration Division, Port Health, Tobago Emergency Management Agency, The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited, The Division of Education, Research and Technology and The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development.

Earlier, Trinidad and Tobago welcomed the Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas on November 22, 2023. The ship made second maiden call of the cruise season 2023/2024 and graced the shores of Scarborough Port for the first time ever.

It has brought around 2,501 passengers to enjoy the beautiful island. Passengers excitedly streamed off of the ship and on to the port to enjoy a vibrant cultural welcome.

The call of the cruise ship has graced the shores of Trinidad and Tobago. It enhance the experience of the visitors with cultural heritage and warm welcome.

