CECF hosts Raising Environmental Awareness Through Composting

“Raising Environmental Awareness Through Composting” has been organized by Caribbean Education and Culture Foundation in St. Marten

Erasmus + Youth Exchange “Raising Environmental Awareness Through Composting” has been organized by the Caribbean Education and Culture Foundation in St. Maarten. The Project has commenced from 4th January 2024 to control Food Wastage and will conclude on 14th January 2024.

Objectives of the project are:

– To raise awareness about food waste issues.

– To promote sustainable behaviour to minimize food waste.

– To exchange the best practices, knowledge and experience in waste management.

– To raise awareness about composting as a solution for biodegradable waste management. – To promote youth initiatives for community development.

– To promote Erasmus+ Program.

The highlights of Day 1 and Day 2 are as follows:

Day 1:

On the first day of “RAISING ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS THROUGH COMPOSTING”, all the participants arrived safely at St. Marten and started with getting to know each other – learning other participants’ names to know each other better as persons.

They continued their day with Youth Pass and its 8 key competencies session led by the Turkish team. In the afternoon participants had an amazing experience doing the city game in mixed teams to get to know the island and also to learn how to work together as a team.

Day 2:

Day 2 started with a delicious breakfast made by the Turkish team. After that, a sustainability and greenwashing workshop took place, introducing participants with some useful tools. The day continued with the “Food waste in my country” task, where all national groups made presentations about the real-life situations of food waste and solutions in their respective countries. The participants and the attendees found the task very useful as they realised that there are a lot of great ideas that we can take from each other and implement in our everyday lives to reduce the amount of food waste

On the second part of the day participants were also divided into mixed teams and they were given the task to start working on digital content (videos and brochures) about the project topic, which will be presented at the end of the project.