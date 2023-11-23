CDB launches climate action series, first episode out

The Caribbean Development Bank introduced Episode 1, “Beyond Words” on November 22 from the Climate Action Series - Confronting the Caribbean Climate Crisis.

Caribbean: The Caribbean Development Bank introduced Episode 1, “Beyond Words” on November 22 from the Climate Action Series – Confronting the Caribbean Climate Crisis.

The series is introduced in order to build resilience in the region. This is a four weeks initiative by the Caribbean Development Bank as a step towards the development of the region by meeting the climate crisis.

Significantly, the Caribbean Development Bank is on the mission to put forth the finance associated with positive climate change.

Also, the institution is considered as the center for supporting climate resilience.

Moreover, the bank supports climate resilience by the perseverance of water resources and enhancement of energy efficiency. Also, it works for the protection of coral reefs which further leads towards restoring biodiversity.

“Something has to change, urgency is here,” mentions episode 1 of the climate action series.

Considerably, this is because the negative changes in the climate are giving the worst impacts on the region and climate solutions can safeguard the lives of people and the region.

If taken a glance at the last 10 years, it presents the dark truth that approximately 10 million individuals have been displaced from the Caribbean by natural calamities.

The fact which is even more horrible is that it is still increasing with a fierceness.

Probing ahead, the Caribbean Development Bank is also joining the hands from the partners across the world for the climate-smart tomorrow.

Positively, it will also pay its part in meeting climate related challanges and developing the specific tools needed for the climate positive operations in sectors such as:

Water

Road Transport

Tourism

The finance raised for the sake of positive climate change will intensify the safety of the people residing in the region, and will reduce the threats to the lives of people.

Emphasizing on the previous fund raised, more than USD 223 million was allocated for the climate projects between 2017 and 2020.

However, in the present times, the region has allocated 25% of the own resources towards climate change actions.

