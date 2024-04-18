CBIU Head Marie Therese Johnson participates in panel discussion at Investment Migration Forum

Marie-Therese Johnson- Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of Dominica, participated in a Caribbean Government panel discussion at the Investment Migration Forum event in Dubai.

Roseau, Dominica: Marie-Therese Johnson- Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of Dominica, participated in a Caribbean Government panel discussion at the Investment Migration Forum event in Dubai.

The forum was kickstarted on April 16 and will run through April 19, 2024, at Ritz Carlton DIFC, Dubai, featuring the discussion on several matters of concerns related to Citizenship by Investment Programmes.

CBIU Head also explored the Citizenship by Investment Programmes and discussed the recent signing of the Memorandum of Agreement in the panel discussions. She also served as the host for lunch on April 17, 2024.

The forum was attended by the world’s leading professionals and stakeholders who worked in the investment migration industry. Through the panel discussion, the attendees also talked about other steps and efforts in enhancing the integrity of the citizenship by investment programme.

CBIU Head Johnson also engaged in several discussions with the attendees and exchanged ideas with other attendees from the investment migration industry. The forum was also attended by the heads of Citizenship by Investment Units of five Caribbean CBI jurisdictions including:

Sherelyn Hughes – Antigua and Barbuda

Michael Martin – St. Kitts and Nevis

Marie-Therese Johnson – Dominica

McClaude Emmanuel – Saint Lucia

Karline Purcell – Grenada

The heads of the unit engaged in insightful discussions with the professionals and explored several investment migration opportunities. The forum is considered more than an event and platform that is used to catalyze innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth in the global economy.

The forum has brought the industry together, share views and solutions about some common issues in the investment migration industry. Over these days, the forum featured discussions between top academics, government officials, and industry professionals from across the globe.

They delve into a discussion about crucial topics that are essential for shaping the landscape of investment migration, with insights from 400+ participants spanning 40+ countries.

The Head, Marie Therese Johnson, also met with international investment leaders and talked about the shared commitment to enhancing the programme of Dominica.