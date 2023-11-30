Caterers Showcase opens for registration in Dominica

The event will provide a chance for the caterers to shine in the culinary spotlight and connect with new customers.

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica Youth Business Trust is all set to present the Caterers Showcase on December 15, 2023, at Prevost Cinemall. The event will be held under the theme- “Taste the Future: Unveiling the Culinary Stars of Tomorrow” at 10: 00 am.

The trust has invited all budding and young catering enthusiasts to register for the event. Registration has opened for the event, as the caterers will be part of the showcase. The event will provide a chance for the caterers to shine in the culinary spotlight and connect with new customers.

Dominica Youth Business Trust said that the space is extremely limited and invited them to secure their spot in the showcase today.

Besides this, the trust will be the perfect event to showcase the culinary creations to a diverse audience network with potential business clients and collaborators. It will allow the participants to unlock opportunities to elevate and enhance their entrepreneurial journey.

Registration Details:

The registration fees for the showcase is $50.00 for DYBT clients. For non-DYBT clients, the registration fee is $70.00.

The limited space is available as urgent registration is needed.

In order to register, people should visit the official website and take the first step toward showcasing their talent to the world.

The participants must be between the ages of 18 to 35.

The deadline for the submission of the caterers showcase is December 7, 2023.

Earlier, Dominica Youth Business Trust hosted the Small Business Assistance Facility (SBAF) training program. The program was for young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 with a business running for at least one year.

Several topics become part of the facility, including Marketing and Promotion, Record Keeping, Costing and Pricing, Meeting Industry Standards and much more.

The program will become virtual once again to make it accessible for busy entrepreneurs engaged in daily business operations. The SBAF covers essential management topics such as record keeping and customer service.

