Cas en Bas Beach resort to open in Saint Lucia, launch “Destination by Hyatt” brand

The Cas en Bas Beach Resort is all set to open in Saint Lucia in late 2024, marking the launch of the “Destination by Hyatt” brand in the Caribbean.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Cas en Bas Beach Resort is all set to open in Saint Lucia in late 2024, marking the launch of the “Destination by Hyatt” brand in the Caribbean. The resort is one of the projects of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Wellington Estates.

The Cas en Bas Beach Resort is an anticipated project of Hyatt due to its offerings, hyper-personalized amenities, and dynamic culinary experience. The resort has invited global tourists to explore the beauty of Saint Lucia and the wider Caribbean with the beauty of the resort.

David Kuperberg- Head of Development, Dream Hotels, Hyatt added that they are honoured to make a partnership with Wellington Estates to bring the Destination by Hyatt brand to the Caribbean. He reiterated the commitment to grow the brand in several markets which can bring great revenue to the hotel.

Head added that the hotel will showcase the true spirit of Saint Lucia as an authentic destination of tourism. It will also display the authentic lifestyle of the Caribbean and make the tourists immerse themselves in the breathtaking destinations.

The resort will consist of 90 refreshingly contemporary residential-style studios with one and two-bedroom suites. It will also feature an expansive open-plan which will consist of private balconies or garden terraces and kitchenettes.

After its opening, the resort will feature the perfect blend of adventure and luxury with a range of offerings for both guests and locals alike. It will include a nightlife programme and on-property events with dynamic dining options.

The dining options will be curated by internationally renowned and French Culinary Institute-trained Chef Marc Marrone. The resort will be filled with elegance, a modern designed sports pub, rooftop bar, restaurant, café, poolside and beach club offerings.

Besides this, the guests will also be provided with a chance to enhance their experiences with the amenities of the resorts such as an Olympic-sized swimming pool, rental market, fitness centre and luxurious spa.