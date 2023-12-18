Carols in Town returns in Barbados, know performances

The first stop of the patrons for the celebration is Independence Square Bridgetown, where entertainment, fun and games

Barbados: Carols in Town is all set to return in Barbados with live performances by Phoenix Steel, Kiah Shurland, King K, Sisters in Harmony, and Kayla Lambert from December 16 to 19, 2023. The event is part of the Christmas celebration, featuring staging of the activities in different towns.

The first stop of the patrons for the celebration is Independence Square Bridgetown, where entertainment, fun and games will enhance the festival vibes. On the second day, the attendees will celebrate Carols at Speighstown Esplanade.

The Carol will stop at Sunset Crest, Holetown, on the third day and Oistins Bay Garden on the fourth day.

The showtime will start at 6 pm and end at 8:30 pm. Admission is free. Marielle, Tavon Boyce and Friends, the Barbados Community Folk Chorale and more will also be part of the event.

Barbados celebrates the Christmas holidays with several events, fun nights, carols and parties in different communities. Earlier, the National Culture Foundation of Barbados also announced the Christmas Caravan Nights to engage with communities during this festive occasion.

The caravan nights started on December 15, 2023, at Bridgetown, featuring a parade of patrons. The parade was run from 5: 30 pm to 7: pm and paved the path from Redman’s Drive, through Broad Street to Golden Square.

Then, the Christmas Caravan will jingle all the way to King George the Fifth Park on Friday, December 22, 2023, and the Mahika Playing Field, Speighstown, on Friday, December 29, 2023. The parade will start at 6: 30 pm and end at 8: 30 pm.

Admission for the night is free for the citizens, family and friends in Barbados.

Barbados will also host Christmas Wonderland from December 16 to 22, 2023, at Main Carpark, Garfield Sobers Gymnasium. The party will start at 5: 00 pm and run through 10: 00 pm every night.

The event will feature bigger light displays, a Christmas Cocktail Bar, Christmas Cookie Decorating, Nightly Live Entertainment, a Christmas Marketplace, a Kids Zone, and the meeting with Santa and the eleves.

The entry ticket for the adults is $20, and for children is $10.