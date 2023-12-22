Carnival Weekend to kick off in Montserrat, know events

Montserrat Tourism Division shared an update on the calendar of the events and said that the carnival would fill the environment with the utmost energy.

Montserrat: The Carnival Weekend is all set to kick off in Montserrat from December 22 to 24, 2023. The festival will feature Christmas events, fun activities and pageants at Culture Centre and Little Bay.

Montserrat Tourism Division shared an update on the calendar of the events and said that the carnival would fill the environment with the utmost energy. The events also promised to bring carnival memories and events for the tourists seeking to spend their holidays in tranquil and beautiful locations.

The Carnival Weekend will start with “Vendor’s Marketplace” at 7 pm on December 22, 2023. The marketplace will feature the exhibition and exposure of local products such as fish, meat, vegetables, fruits, and Christmas decorative items. These items will be made by local artisans and craftspeople who will explore the market trends in Montserrat.

The second event of the day will be Miss Teen Montserrat- a platform for the local stars who will be present on the stage to showcase their talents in the fashion industry. The event will be held at Montserrat Cultural Centre.

The third event for the day will be the House of Refuge Gospel Concert, which will start at 7:30 pm. MNA Pajama Jam will be held at Carr’s Bay at 11 pm.

The second day of the weekend will welcome events such as Soca and Vibes and MMSA Car Show. The Soca and Vibes will start at 10 pm at Buss A Lyme, Little Bay. The Vendor’s Marketplace will also be held on December 23, 2023, at Public Market, Little Bay.

The Car Show and Sound Clash will start at 10 pm at Mosse’s Place, Little Bay. Several teams from Montserrat will participate in the show and showcase their riding skills.

The last day will feature the staging of the three events. The first event for the day will be a Baseball Match, which will start at 10 am at Little Bay Playing Field. The Carnival Domino Knock-out Competition will be held at Carnival City, Little Bay at 4 pm.