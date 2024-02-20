Carnival Venezia docks at Antigua, welcomes tourists with “Fun Italian Style”

Carnival Venezia docked at Antigua Cruise Port with the “Fun Italian Style” cruising into St John’s for the first time.

Antigua and Barbuda: Carnival Venezia docked at Antigua Cruise Port with the “Fun Italian Style” cruising into St John’s for the first time. The cruise vessel brought over four thousand passengers who sailed into the port aboard the vessel along with 1,401 crew members.

The Antigua Cruise Port hosted the welcome ceremony for the guests, and the crew members and showcased the offerings of the country. The “Fun Italian Style” cruise also displays the tourist offerings of Italy in Saint Lucia, attracting tourists from across the globe.

St John’s was the first port of call for the current 12-day roundtrip Southern Caribbean itinerary for the ship. The tourists get the chance to enhance their travel experience throughout the journey across Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Caribbean.

The recently rebranded Vista-clas cruise liner is expected to return to Antigua Cruise Port, St John’s again in November 2024.

Besides this, three other cruise ships also docked at Antigua cruise Port on the same day with thousands of passengers. The other ships included Virgin Valiant Lady, Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas, and Celebrity Beyond bringing the total passenger count for Thursday to 13,350 passengers.

Valiant Lady is known for its exceptional offerings with its unique branding and the portrayal of the valiant lady over the vessel.

The cruise season 2023/2024 has welcomed thousands of passengers through cruise ships on the shores of Antigua and Barbuda. The Ministry of Tourism also shared statistics about the passengers of cruise tourism.

To date, Antigua Cruise Port has welcomed 83,389 passengers in February with 48 calls. Further, the tourism ministry added that the team expects to end the month by receiving 78 calls and having served 141,000 passengers.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne expressed pleasure with the arrival of the cruise ship. He said that the passengers of the cruise ships have contributed to enhancing the tourism sector of the country.

