Carnival Conquest docks at Antigua for first time since 2018 cruise season

Antigua and Barbuda: Carnival Conquest docked at Antigua Cruise Port on Thursday with thousands of passengers. The vessel made the first call to the destination since the 2017/2018 winter season.

The cruise vessel received a warm welcome in Antigua with a brief ceremony. Antigua Cruise Port partnered with the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation & Investment, Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, Antigua & Barbuda Department of Immigration, the Antigua & Barbuda Customs and Excise Division, and the ship’s agent, Brysons Shipping to greet the captain and crew on their return to the destination.

Conquest-class ships like the Carnival Conquest offer a range of amenities, including WaterWorks, numerous dining venues, and entertainment options.

Antigua Cruise Port is abuzz with the arrival of thousands of passengers who witnessed the exceptional beauty of the island. They explored the offerings such as lush green rainforests, the work of the local artisans and the musical heritage of the people of the country.

The local business holders, restaurants, street vendors, tour guides and other people have enhanced their market with the visit of the cruise ship. The vessel also marked the first inaugural call of the cruise ship for the February month.

Since the start of the cruise season, Antigua Cruise Port has remained one of the busiest ports in the Caribbean. Last month, the port welcomed the arrival of ships such as Valiant Lady, Carnival, Disney Cruise Line, MSC Seaside, Explora I, and many others.

Besides this, several simultaneous homeporting calls have also been received by Antigua Cruise Port. Recently, the Arvia cruise ship also made the homeporting call six days ago. It was the sixth homeporting call of the 2024 cruise season, and the vessel will return to Antigua three more times before the end of the season.

In addition, Antigua welcomed Emerald Sakara, which was on its seventh of thirteen turnaround calls of the season. Sea Dream II also made a homeport call at Antigua Cruise Port last week.